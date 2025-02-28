Australia, Afghanistan ready for Champions Trophy battle amid rain threat

LAHORE – Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in what’s effectively a quarter-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium amid threats of rain in Lahore.

The winner of the today’s match will book a spot in the final four for semi-final round of the tournament.

The form of Afghanistan has been mixed, but they are entering their match with Australia filled with confidence, after getting the better of England on Wednesday. That came after a 107-run loss to South Africa in their opening tournament fixture.

On the other hand, the Aussies launched their tournament campaign with a theatrical win over England, before their huge showdown with South Africa was abandoned due to the rain. Australia entered the Champions Trophy in shaky form, out-played in a two-game series in Sri Lanka, going down 2-0.

AUS vs AFG Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran