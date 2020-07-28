I am so grateful for everything Allah has blessed me with: Zaid Ali shares his success story

If you think celebrities are born with fame and money, think again. Little do we know that many celebs we know and love had to struggle for years and endure many hardship before becoming making a mark in the world.

Youtube sensation, Zaid Ali recently shared his success story and it will inspire you to believe that dreams can indeed come true with a little perseverance and hard work.

He started off with recalling the time when he didn't have as much privilege as he does today and was bullied at school.

"I wasn't born in a rich family. Growing up, I was bullied and the most hated kid at my school. No one really wanted to be my friend, and i was made fun of," he wrote on Instagram.

He went on to reveal, " Sometimes, I even had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end my life but Allah has the best of plans."

"I am so grateful for everything he has blessed me with. If you're going through a hard time in life, I want you to have faith and stay strong as Allah is the best of all planners and he has something amazing in store for you," concluded Ali.

