I am so grateful for everything Allah has blessed me with: Zaid Ali shares his success story
Share
If you think celebrities are born with fame and money, think again. Little do we know that many celebs we know and love had to struggle for years and endure many hardship before becoming making a mark in the world.
Youtube sensation, Zaid Ali recently shared his success story and it will inspire you to believe that dreams can indeed come true with a little perseverance and hard work.
He started off with recalling the time when he didn't have as much privilege as he does today and was bullied at school.
"I wasn't born in a rich family. Growing up, I was bullied and the most hated kid at my school. No one really wanted to be my friend, and i was made fun of," he wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I wasn’t born in a rich family. Growing up, I was bullied and the most hated kid at my school. No one really wanted to be my friend, and I was made fun of. Sometimes, I even had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end my life but Allah has the best of plans. I’m so grateful for everything he has blessed me with. If you’re going through a hard time in life, I want you to have faith and stay strong, as Allah is the best of all planners and he has something amazing in store for you ❤️
He went on to reveal, " Sometimes, I even had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end my life but Allah has the best of plans."
"I am so grateful for everything he has blessed me with. If you're going through a hard time in life, I want you to have faith and stay strong as Allah is the best of all planners and he has something amazing in store for you," concluded Ali.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan surpasses 276,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,892 confirmed ...10:29 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Pak Army soldier martyred in terrorists attack at Bajaur security post09:34 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- ECC approves import of 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar08:56 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran stresses need for addressing problems of Karachi08:28 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
- Taliban announces three-day ceasefire for Eid11:23 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
- I am so grateful for everything Allah has blessed me with: Zaid Ali ...04:31 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child02:54 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing ...06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020