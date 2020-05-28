Six killed as car turns turtle in Pir Mahal

PIR MAHAL - At least six people, including two children, were killed and another two got injured after their car overturned in Pir Mahal.

According to media details, the incident occurred near Rajana Interchange at the Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway in Pir Mahal when a car turned turtle after its tyre burst due to over-speeding.

The ill-fated car was going to Kasur from Multan.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital in the area.