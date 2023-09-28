Search

Lifestyle

Hina Ashfaq draws flak over latest bathrobe photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja
09:55 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Hina Ashfaq draws flak over latest bathrobe photoshoot
Source: Hina Ashfaq (Instagram)

Hina Ashfaq, a name synonymous with stunning beauty and remarkable talent in the Pakistani fashion and entertainment industry, embarked on her illustrious journey in showbiz through the iconic TV reality show, "Miss Veet Pakistan." Her foray into the television industry was marked by her debut drama, "Munkir," which graced the screens in 2017. Subsequently, Hina's star continued to rise as she featured in Express TV's hit drama serial, "Masters."

However, it was her role in Geo TV's acclaimed drama "Alif" that catapulted her to widespread recognition and admiration. In "Alif," Hina Ashfaq portrayed the character of Qalb-e-Momin's (played by Hamza Ali Abbasi) secretary, winning accolades for her convincing acting and impeccable styling.

Ashfaq has become a familiar face on television, thanks to her stellar performances in popular dramas and memorable appearances in television commercials. Beyond her professional achievements, she is known for her friendly and vivacious personality.

However, she recently found herself at the centre of controversy when she shared a series of photos from a photoshoot conducted in her hotel room. The photo shoot featured her in a hotel bathrobe, and while she looked adorable in the pictures, it sparked criticism and trolling from some quarters of social media.

The posts have certainly generated a mix of reactions from her followers Many users argued that the hotel bathroom photoshoot lacked charm and creativity. Here's what they had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-28/1695909051-1811.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-28/1695909054-5343.jpeg

On the work front, Ashfaq was recently seen in Alif, Masters, and Paposh Nagar Ki Neelum.

Why is Hina Ashfaq celebrating her 16th birthday now?

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:41 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Yashma Gill's latest reel sets internet on fire

08:00 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

Sajal Aly exudes elegance and regalia in latest magazine cover shoot

08:23 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Pakistani celebs express relief over Imran Riaz Khan's release

06:43 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans smitten with latest dance video

07:29 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Humaima Malick's latest pool photoshoot leaves fans spellbound

07:18 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Mahira Khan addresses patriarchy's effect on women in latest interview

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Lollywood celebrities react to LUX Style Awards nominations, express mixed reactions

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar, rises by Rs1.04 in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.

During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.

Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.

Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.

The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 28 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Karachi PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Islamabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Peshawar PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Quetta PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sialkot PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Attock PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujranwala PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Jehlum PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Multan PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Bahawalpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujrat PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nawabshah PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Chakwal PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Hyderabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nowshehra PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sargodha PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Faisalabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Mirpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: