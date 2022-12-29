Kinza Hashmi left heartbroken over viral video

Lollywood diva Kinza Hashmi opted for unconventional roles as soon as she stepped into the entertainment industry. She has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talent.

Despite being one of the top stars in the entertainment vicinity, the Gul o Gulzar star is undoubtedly a gorgeous star with a cheerful persona and a soft heart.

In a recent video, Hashmi expressed how she was left heartbroken at the sight of a little child suffering the hardships of life.

On the work, Kinza Hashmi was last seen inDeewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, and Wehem.

