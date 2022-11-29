Visually impaired student raped by music teacher, watchman in Punjab
LAHORE – A visually impaired student was gang raped by two men at a state-run special education centre in central-eastern Pakistani province of Punjab at a state-run.
Police have arrested the suspects, identified as Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Safdar, after registering a case against them on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.
According to the complainant, his daughter, 16, was a student at the Government Special Education Centre, Depalpur, a city in the Okara district.
In September 2022, Karman, who is a music teacher, took the victim from her class room to a deserted place inside the institution where he and Safdar raped her, the father said.
He claimed that the suspect had threatened her with dire consequence upon sharing the incident with anyone.
Taking action on the complaint, police have arrested the suspects while investigation in the case is underway.
