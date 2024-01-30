Search

Immigration

Britishers to leave France after 90 days as court rejects long-term stay: Details inside

Web Desk
01:25 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Britishers to leave France after 90 days as court rejects long-term stay: Details inside

LONDON - In a setback for Britishers, a new law proposing an automatic long-stay visa in France has been rejected by a French court.

The court ruling set to affect approximately 86,000 British individuals owning a second home in France was issued as the proposed law was deemed "unconstitutional". 

The amendment aimed to permit British expats with a second home or holiday residence in France to stay for more than 90 days without requiring a visa.

Despite passing through the two houses of the Senate, the amendment was ultimately denied for lacking a direct or indirect link to the immigration bill.

After Brexit, UK citizens lost their right to stay indefinitely and are now subject to a 90-day stay limit in France unless applying for a temporary long-stay visa or permanent residency.

The rejection has implications for those who anticipated eased visa rules after the proposal, leading to concerns and increased property inquiries.

French senator Martine Berthet, who proposed the amendment, expressed worries about Brits contributing to local economies, potentially resulting in more vacant properties in tourist areas.

The rejection highlights challenges faced by British second-home owners navigating post-Brexit regulations, impacting their ability to stay and contribute to local communities in France.

What's worrying for Britishers is the fact that there is no right of appeal as there are no appeals in France’s Constitutional Court.

The court ruling is in line with the recently introduced immigration reforms by the government which are also anti-immigration and discourage the influx of people.

After the fresh ruling, Britishers with a second home in France are only able to stay in France for 90 out of every 180 days unless they apply for a temporary long-stay visa which is valid up to six months at a time or permanent residency. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:50 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

China stops issuance of visas to this country: Read details here

02:30 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan wins big at Travel and Adventure Show: Details inside

10:21 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Thailand goes completely visa free but for this country: Details ...

01:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Consular services, attestation to stay suspended in Lahore, confirms ...

03:13 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Ghana to go completely visa-free but not for everyone: Details inside

02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Canada asks Palestinians to give details about their scars in visa ...

Immigration

02:46 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Azerbaijan airlines to launch direct flights to Karachi

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

10:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia allows marriage ceremonies at Grand Mosque, Masjid Nabawi

06:41 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Oman Air cancels flights to Islamabad, Lahore but adds another city ...

10:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Passenger opens emergency exit, gets praise from fellow flyers

03:08 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

12 percent discount on domestic tickets: Here's how Pakistanis can ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:52 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: