Britishers to leave France after 90 days as court rejects long-term stay: Details inside

LONDON - In a setback for Britishers, a new law proposing an automatic long-stay visa in France has been rejected by a French court.

The court ruling set to affect approximately 86,000 British individuals owning a second home in France was issued as the proposed law was deemed "unconstitutional".

The amendment aimed to permit British expats with a second home or holiday residence in France to stay for more than 90 days without requiring a visa.

Despite passing through the two houses of the Senate, the amendment was ultimately denied for lacking a direct or indirect link to the immigration bill.

After Brexit, UK citizens lost their right to stay indefinitely and are now subject to a 90-day stay limit in France unless applying for a temporary long-stay visa or permanent residency.

The rejection has implications for those who anticipated eased visa rules after the proposal, leading to concerns and increased property inquiries.

French senator Martine Berthet, who proposed the amendment, expressed worries about Brits contributing to local economies, potentially resulting in more vacant properties in tourist areas.

The rejection highlights challenges faced by British second-home owners navigating post-Brexit regulations, impacting their ability to stay and contribute to local communities in France.

What's worrying for Britishers is the fact that there is no right of appeal as there are no appeals in France’s Constitutional Court.

The court ruling is in line with the recently introduced immigration reforms by the government which are also anti-immigration and discourage the influx of people.

After the fresh ruling, Britishers with a second home in France are only able to stay in France for 90 out of every 180 days unless they apply for a temporary long-stay visa which is valid up to six months at a time or permanent residency.