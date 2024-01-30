Britishers to leave France after 90 days as court rejects long-term stay: Details inside

LONDON - In a setback for Britishers, a new law proposing an automatic long-stay visa in France has been rejected by a French court.
The court ruling set to affect approximately 86,000 British individuals owning a second home in France was issued as the proposed law was deemed "unconstitutional".
The amendment aimed to permit British expats with a second home or holiday residence in France to stay for more than 90 days without requiring a visa.
Despite passing through the two houses of the Senate, the amendment was ultimately denied for lacking a direct or indirect link to the immigration bill.
After Brexit, UK citizens lost their right to stay indefinitely and are now subject to a 90-day stay limit in France unless applying for a temporary long-stay visa or permanent residency.
The rejection has implications for those who anticipated eased visa rules after the proposal, leading to concerns and increased property inquiries.
French senator Martine Berthet, who proposed the amendment, expressed worries about Brits contributing to local economies, potentially resulting in more vacant properties in tourist areas.
The rejection highlights challenges faced by British second-home owners navigating post-Brexit regulations, impacting their ability to stay and contribute to local communities in France.
What's worrying for Britishers is the fact that there is no right of appeal as there are no appeals in France’s Constitutional Court.
The court ruling is in line with the recently introduced immigration reforms by the government which are also anti-immigration and discourage the influx of people.
After the fresh ruling, Britishers with a second home in France are only able to stay in France for 90 out of every 180 days unless they apply for a temporary long-stay visa which is valid up to six months at a time or permanent residency.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
