Search

PakistanWeather

Peshawar Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in KP as Met Office forecasts rains, snowfall

Web Desk
01:10 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Peshawar Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in KP as Met Office forecasts rains, snowfall
Source: File Photo

Cold weather is expected in northwestern Pakistan as westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country.

Peshawar Rain update

Amid the shared advisory, KP's provincial capital Peshawar and other regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, and Abbottabad will receive rains today.

Met Office also predicted showers and thunderstorm in Balakot, Mansehra, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, and D.I. Khan.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 15°C, while temperature is expected drop to single digits in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the metropolis.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 195, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is not safe for masses. Currently, PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 27 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in upper Parts. However, rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Surrounding hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh, Kalam -07, Gupis -05, Skardu -04 and Rawalakot -03.

Morning rain brings winter chill in Karachi, parts of Pakistan

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive scattered ...

10:03 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

First snowfall turns Muree, other hill stations into winter wonderland

03:28 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Tourists throng hilly areas as KP receives season's first snowfall

12:31 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Cold wave grips Pakistan with rain expected in northern areas

10:51 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

KP govt relaxes uniform code for school students amid biting cold

09:32 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

Most viewed

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

03:03 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

British-Pakistani doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight using Apple ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:52 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's ranking improves by 7 spots in Transparency International Corruption index

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: