Peshawar Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in KP as Met Office forecasts rains, snowfall

Cold weather is expected in northwestern Pakistan as westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country.
Amid the shared advisory, KP's provincial capital Peshawar and other regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, and Abbottabad will receive rains today.
Met Office also predicted showers and thunderstorm in Balakot, Mansehra, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, and D.I. Khan.
The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 15°C, while temperature is expected drop to single digits in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the metropolis.
Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 195, which is Unhealthy.
Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is not safe for masses. Currently, PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 27 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.
Cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in upper Parts. However, rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Surrounding hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Leh, Kalam -07, Gupis -05, Skardu -04 and Rawalakot -03.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
