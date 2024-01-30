Peshawar Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in KP as Met Office forecasts rains, snowfall

Cold weather is expected in northwestern Pakistan as westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country.

Peshawar Rain update

Amid the shared advisory, KP's provincial capital Peshawar and other regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, and Abbottabad will receive rains today.

Met Office also predicted showers and thunderstorm in Balakot, Mansehra, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, and D.I. Khan.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 15°C, while temperature is expected drop to single digits in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the metropolis.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 195, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is not safe for masses. Currently, PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 27 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in upper Parts. However, rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Surrounding hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh, Kalam -07, Gupis -05, Skardu -04 and Rawalakot -03.