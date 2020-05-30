Shehryar Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD - Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a tweet, Shehryar Afridi informed that I have been tested positive of COVID-19 and have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.

The minister has also requested the nation pray for his recovery.

He also prayed that may Allah Almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic.