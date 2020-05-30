Shehryar Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
In a tweet, Shehryar Afridi informed that I have been tested positive of COVID-19 and have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.
I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.— Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) May 29, 2020
I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM @ImranKhanPTI
The minister has also requested the nation pray for his recovery.
He also prayed that may Allah Almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic.
-
- Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by ...09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record daily deaths from ...09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
- PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to rest in Karachi08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
- First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses07:20 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes03:09 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani ...05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020