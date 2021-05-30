Petroleum prices likely to increase from June 1

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday sent a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise the prices of petroleum products from June 1.

OGRA has proposed an increase of Rs4.30 per litre in the price of diesel, while a slight increase in the price of petrol and kerosene has also been suggested. However, the OGRA is proposing to maintain the price of light diesel, sources said.

The final decision on the prices of petroleum products will be taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On May 15, the government had decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the remaining month of May.