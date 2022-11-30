Children among 30 dead in Afghan school bombing

08:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Children among 30 dead in Afghan school bombing
KABUL – At least 30 people, mostly children, have been killed in a bomb blast at a seminary in northern Samangan province of Afghanistan.

The explosion took place inside Jahdia Madrasa located in Aybak city around 12:45pm when lots of boys were studying at the religious schools.

Officials said that more than a dozen people were injured in the blast, adding that they have been shifted to hospitals for treatment.

A spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban-led government, Abdul Nafi Takor, confirmed the blast, adding that investigation had been launched to identify the perpetrators behind the attack.  

A doctor in Aybak city told international media that most of the victims of the attack were youngsters.

