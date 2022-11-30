Son of Pakistan’s first PM Liaquat Ali Khan passes away

KARACHI – The son of the first prime minister of Pakistan late Liaquat Ali Khan died in Karachi after prolonged illness.

Deputy Commissioner East Raja Tariq Chandio confirmed the death of Akabar Liaquat Ali Khan, adding that he was under treatment for kidney related illness at a private hospital in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief over the demise of Akbar Liaquat, saying the provincial government left no stone unturned to save his life.

The chief minister has directed the deputy commissioner to assist the deceased’s family in his final rituals.