Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new photos
Pakistani music industry's celebrated playback singer and songwriter Aima Baig enjoys a massive fandom, numerous accolades, worldwide recognition, and grandeur. With millions of fans admiring Baig for her sartorial choices and singing talent, the Balma Bagora singer isn't always spared by the fashion and moral police.
The Aya Lariye crooner recently shared a bunch of pictures in a wholesome Korean getup. Baig's makeup and clothes hinted that the Sajna Door singer is trying hard for a K-pop girl look. Although Baig posted the pictures in good faith, social media users have accused her of a miserable attempt at cultural appropriation and mocked the Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi vocalist for failing to do justice to the look.
Baig captioned the post, "Kawaii. P.s as much as i hate pouting now, idk why i did it but i did."
While her photos garnered praise from fans, many were quick to troll the singer with most savage comments for her new look.
On the work front, Baig recently lent her vocals for songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, and Loota Rey.
