Pakistan inks several agreements with Kuwait to attract multi-billion dollars investment

Seven deals, 3 MoUs to add to inward foreign direct investment flows
KUWAIT – Pakistan and Kuwait agreed to further deepen bilateral relationship in diverse fields as interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir visited Middle Eastern nation and met Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah.
Islamabad inked at least seven agreements and three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Kuwait to lure massive investment in various sectors.
The deals were signed after the interaction of the top leadership of two countries. Both sides inked the pacts in the areas of Food Security/ Agriculture, Hydel Power, Water Supplies, establishment of Mining Fund to support mineral industry, Technology Zones Development and Mangrove Preservation, per report of state-run new agency.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah witnessed the signing of MoUs regarding cooperation in various fields between the two countries in Kuwait, today.… pic.twitter.com/o5a101zvqZ— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 29, 2023
Pakistani caretaker premier reaffirmed the importance of the country's ties with Kuwait and reiterated desire to further expand bilateral cooperation.
During the high-level interaction, Kuwait's Crown Prince reciprocated the sentiments of PM Kakar and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with the South Asian nation.
