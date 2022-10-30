Imran Khan approached me to appoint new Army Chief with mutual consultation, claims PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan approached me to appoint new Army Chief with mutual consultation, claims PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed said that ousted premier Imran Khan approached him through a mutual friend for the appointment of the country’s new top general.

He made the revelation during an interaction with YouTubers and vloggers, saying he dismissed Khan’s proposal, and instead offered him dialogue for the betterment of democracy and the economy.

He continued saying that the former PM, who is now heading for the capital with thousands of protesters, approached him in regard to two issues, first was the appointment of upcoming COAS and the second was holding early elections.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that the cricketer turned politician suggested that both sides should suggest three names for the coveted post and then pick the new chief from those names, however, added that he flatly refused Khan’s offer by saying ‘Thank you’.

Sharing his views on Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief and military spokesperson presser, PM revealed that the spy agency chief asked for his permission to hold a press conference.

Delving into details, the premier said the ISI chief wanted to hold the presser as the latter was an eyewitness to the meeting between the former PM and General Bajwa.

He also mentioned that the defiant politician is currently targeting those who fostered him, saying no one is safe from his mischief

Imran can go to lengths to get back the premiership, PM said, however, warned that government will, by all means, protect capital from any aggression.

