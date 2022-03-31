US denies involvement in no-confidence motion against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – The US government has rubbished the reports of its involvement in no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, it emerged on Thursday.

The development comes after the premier brandished a paper during the March 27 power show in the federal capital and said that it is an ‘evidence’ that foreign elements are behind the ongoing political instability that aims at toppling his government.

A day earlier, he also shared the gist of the threatening letter with the senior journalists and cabinet members, without revealing the name of the country.

Meanwhile, Faisal Vawda, a leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made the startling revelation on Wednesday, saying an evil plan of PM Imran Khan’s assassination was being hatched.

The US State Department has categorically turned down the reports of any kind of involvement in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, according to Geo News.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust motion and ‘threat letter’ to PM Imran Khan are baseless,” the report quoted the State Department as saying.

It said that the US government was monitoring the developing political situation in the South Asian country, adding that they respect the constitutional process of the country.