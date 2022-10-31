Interior Minister calls for probe into Sadaf Naeem’s death after shocking revelations

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called on the provincial administration to start an inquiry into the incident of the tragic death of a female journalist, Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed to death during the long march coverage.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N leader said it is the Punjab government’s responsibility to investigate the killing, or else the federal government will fulfill its legal duty.

Sanaullah mentioned that the death of a female journalist had become suspicious after shocking revelations by her colleagues.

موقع پر موجود صحافیوں کے انکشافات کے بعد معاملہ مشکوک ہوگیا ہے، پنجاب حکومت کی قانونی ذمہ داری ہے کہ ایک بے گناہ خاتون رپورٹر کی دردناک موت کی تحقیق کرائے۔ پنجاب حکومت نے اپنی قانونی اور انسانی ذمہ داری پوری نہ کی تو وفاقی حکومت اپنا قانونی فرض ادا کرے گی۔



Staff members of other media houses and Sadaf’s colleagues revealed that she was hanging outside the container dangerously, and was allegedly pushed by Imran Khan’s guards after she fell on the road and was crushed to death on the spot.

It was reported that guards snatched the cell phone from one of the cameramen as Sadaf’s colleagues held the PTI chief’s guards responsible for the horrific incident.

On the other hand, the Punjab government denied reports that the Sadaf was pushed by guards. Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the deceased was walking on the divider when she lost balance.