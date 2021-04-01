Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19
Share
MUMBAI – Famous Indian signer and songwriter Bappi Lahiri tested positive for COVID-19.
The news came to light when a singer’s family member stated, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital."
Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa says, “My father is stable now. But he is in the ICU. He was detected with a mild Covid 19 infection on Wednesday. But the reason for concern is, he already has a pulmonary condition. He is in Breach Candy hospital. We can’t meet him. He is under Dr Udwadia’s supervision. We are relieved that he is getting the best care possible.”
“It’s tough because Dad is alone. We are not allowed to meet him. He has never been alone. Either our Mom or one of us my sister Reema or me, have always been with him,” he maintained.
Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive and had gone in self isolation. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also gone for test but they came in negative.
Bollywood's Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood ... 01:29 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and ...
- Pakistan says no change in stance on Kashmir04:30 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
-
-
- This famous Pakistani Pulao chain is offering delivery by helicopter, ...03:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan to public broadsheet inquiry commission report03:18 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
-
- Bollywood's Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer01:29 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
-
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021