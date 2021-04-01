Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19
Web Desk
04:08 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19
Share

MUMBAI – Famous Indian signer and songwriter Bappi Lahiri tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came to light when a singer’s family member stated, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital."

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa says, “My father is stable now. But he is in the ICU. He was detected with a mild Covid 19 infection on Wednesday. But the reason for concern is, he already has a pulmonary condition. He is in Breach Candy hospital. We can’t meet him. He is under Dr Udwadia’s supervision. We are relieved that he is getting the best care possible.”

“It’s tough because Dad is alone. We are not allowed to meet him. He has never been alone. Either our Mom or one of us my sister Reema or me, have always been with him,” he maintained.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive and had gone in self isolation. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also gone for test but they came in negative.

Bollywood's Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood ... 01:29 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and ...

More From This Category
Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband
03:43 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bollywood's Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood ...
01:29 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Rahim Pardesi and wife Somia welcome a baby boy
01:43 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bilal Abbas Khan’s younger brother Shahbaz ...
02:01 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Usman Mukhtar ties the knot with Zunaira Inam
12:40 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
Somy Ali opens up about ex-beau Salman Khan's ...
11:22 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19
04:08 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr