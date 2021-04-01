Bappi Lahiri in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI – Famous Indian signer and songwriter Bappi Lahiri tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came to light when a singer’s family member stated, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital."

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa says, “My father is stable now. But he is in the ICU. He was detected with a mild Covid 19 infection on Wednesday. But the reason for concern is, he already has a pulmonary condition. He is in Breach Candy hospital. We can’t meet him. He is under Dr Udwadia’s supervision. We are relieved that he is getting the best care possible.”

“It’s tough because Dad is alone. We are not allowed to meet him. He has never been alone. Either our Mom or one of us my sister Reema or me, have always been with him,” he maintained.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive and had gone in self isolation. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also gone for test but they came in negative.