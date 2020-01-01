Amendment in Army Act for Gen Bajwa’s extension approved; bill to be tabled in Parliament

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval of amendment in Army Act for extension in tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The amendment was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The bill would be produced soon in the parliament for final approval.

Last year in October, the apex court had allowed extension/reappointment of Gen Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period of six months.

Earlier, the federal government prepared the notification for extension in tenure of incumbent COAS General Bajwa for at least six times, but failed every time to convince the top court in open proceedings on the subject matter.