Amendment in Army Act for Gen Bajwa’s extension approved; bill to be tabled in Parliament
Web Desk
05:01 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Amendment in Army Act for Gen Bajwa’s extension approved; bill to be tabled in Parliament
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval of amendment in Army Act for extension in tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

The amendment was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The bill would be produced soon in the parliament for final approval.

Last year in October, the apex court had allowed extension/reappointment of Gen Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period of six months.

SC calls for new legislation to end uncertainty ... 07:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday issued its detailed verdict on the extension of the chief of the army staff, ...

Earlier, the federal government prepared the notification for extension in tenure of incumbent COAS General Bajwa for at least six times, but failed every time to convince the top court in open proceedings on the subject matter.

More From This Category
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Interior Ministry rejects reports of attack on ...
10:38 AM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr