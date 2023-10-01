Kinza Hashmi is one of the most promising and talented drama girl who has impressed millions of the followers in Pakistan and across the globe.

Kinza Hashmi’s personal and family details

Kinza Hashmi was born in Lahore on March 7, 1997. She is a creative, kind, and sensitive girl who aspires to accomplish her tasks with precision. She is the daughter of ‘Rukshar Malik’. She is the only child of her parents.

Kinza Hashmi Age

Currently, Kinza Hashmi is now 26 years old.

Kinza Hashmi’s Education

Kinza Hashmi has been high performer in studies since childhood, and has completed her graduation.

Kinza Hashmi’s Height and Weight

Kinza Hashmi is 5’6″ tall and weighs fifty-two kilograms.

Kinza Hashmi’s diet consciousness

Kinza Hashmi is very conscious of diet and exercise to maintain her fitness.She is very conscious about her fitness routine and maintains her weight for 50kg and works out regularly with the following strict diet plans. She drinks 3 to 4 cups of black coffee per day with intention of weight loss but she loves to eat boiled rice with cooked lentils and biryani.

Kinza Hashmi’s acting career

Kinza Hashmi is a popular Pakistani actress who has worked in television shows in both Urdu and Spanish. Kinza Hashmi has been acting in television shows since the early 2000s, and she has performed amazingly different roles .She began her acting career in 2014 and has appeared in several television serials and commercials. Her role as Rushna in Hum TV’s Ishq Tamasha won her a nomination for Best Negative Actress at the seventh Hum Awards. Before securing the role in “Ishq Tamasha”, Kinza Hashmi worked as a radio jockey. She worked on a couple of unsuccessful serials, but eventually got a big break after this performance.

Kinza Hashmi as Model

Kinza Hashmi, being an actress and model, has gained worldwide fame and unique recognition. Before being recognized as an actress, Kinza Hashmi was an RJ and model. Her acting career was started at an early age, and she has since acted in several TV serials and commercials.

Kinza Hashmi Career history as Child Star

Kinza Hashmi began her career in showbiz when she was a teenager. At the time, she had a dream of being a singer. She enrolled in a one-month acting class and auditioned for her first drama. The production was a disaster, but she was chosen. She did not know her co-stars until the audition, and she was very comfortable working with Samina Peerzada. Then she starred in ‘Ishq Tamasha’ six years ago.

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly relationship

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are very close and often seen together in public. The two of them are so close that Saboor has even compared Kinza to her younger sister. Kinza, who has no siblings, considers Saboor her everything. They even posted a sweet video together where Kinza is seen dolling up Saboor in makeup.Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are the best of friends in the drama industry. Kinza Hashmi has made an appearance in several popular serials including Gul-o-Gulzar and Deewar e Shab. The two of them have more than one friend in the industry. Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly have become the talk of the town when they met on the red carpet in London. Both are famous in Pakistan as models and actors. Saboor Aly is also a model and has achieved fame as a result of her sisters’ direction. Earlier, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly un-followed each other on social media.

Kinza Hashmi’s performances

Years TV Shows

2014 Adhura Milan

2015 Maikay Ko Dedo Sandes

2015 Zindagi Mujhy Tera Pata Chahye

2015 Meri Bahuwain

2015 Sila Aur Jannat

2016 Moray Siyaan

2016 Manchahi

2017 Sangsar

2017 Faraib

2017 Mor Mahal

2017 Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai

2017 Tishnagi Dil Ki

2017 Daldal

2017 Rani

2018 Lamhay

2018 Ishq Tamasha

2018 Tu Ishq Hai

2018 Hum Usi Kay Hain

2018 Seerat

2019 Rani Nokrani

2019 Wafa Lazim To Nahi

2019 Gul-o-Gulzar

2020 Deewar-e-Shab

2020 Tu Mera Junoon

2020 Tera Yahan Koi Nahin

2020 Uraan

2020 Tum Se Kehna Tha

2021 Mohlat

2021 Azmaish

2022 Dil Awaiz

2022 Wehem

2022 Hook

2023 Mere Ban Jao

Kinza Hashmi - Telefilms Performances

Years Telefilms

2015 Hona Tha Pyaar

2018 Rok Sako To Rok Lo

2019 Haqeeqat

2021 Pyar Mein Blind

2021 Ruposh

Kinza Hashmi - Music Videos List

Years Music Videos

2016 Kalam Pak Ramzaan

2020 Ye Watan Tumhara Hai -

2020 Sajna by Sibtain Khalid Cover

2021 Zara Zara

2022 Pyar Nai Phir Kerna

Kinza Hashmi Accolades and Distinction

Nominated for Hum Awards Best Supporting Actress (Daldal) in 2018

Nominated for Hum Awards Best Actress in a Negative Role (Ishq Tamasha) in 2019

Nominated for Hum Awards Best Negative Actress-Critics (Ishq Tamasha) in 2019

Nominated for Pakistan International Screen Awards Best Actress Female Gul-o-Gulzar in 2019

Won an award for “Promising Artist Of The Year" at Asim Jofa Fashion Award (2022)

Kinza Hashmi Pic on Social Media Magazine Cover Page

Kinza Hashmi appeared on Social Media Magazine Cover Page in 2019 with Omer Shahzad

Kinza Hashmi’s Controversy

Kinza Hashmi came under criticism after sharing her photos on social media in which she was been posing close to her make-up artist Babar Zaheer.

Kinza Hashmi’s likes and Preferences

Kinza Hashmi's favourite color is black and she has a lot of collections of black dresses. She praises Chanel and Saphora brands and she wears Daisy perfume by Marc Jacobs.

Kinza Hashmi Instagram ID

https://www.instagram.com/kinzahashmi/

Kinza Hashmi Twitter

Kinza Hashmi (@kinza_hashmi)

Kinza Hashmi Instagram Followers

Kinza Hashmi’s Instagram profile has more than 5 million followers, and she has numerous friends on and off the internet.

Kinza Hashmi Net Worth

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress with an estimated net worth $5 million.