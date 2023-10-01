Search

02:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Kinza Hashmi
Source: Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most promising and talented drama girl who has impressed millions of the followers in Pakistan and across the globe.

Kinza Hashmi’s personal and family details

Kinza Hashmi was born in Lahore on March 7, 1997. She is a creative, kind, and sensitive girl who aspires to accomplish her tasks with precision. She is the daughter of ‘Rukshar Malik’. She is the only child of her parents.

Kinza Hashmi Age

Currently, Kinza Hashmi is now 26 years old.

Kinza Hashmi’s Education 

Kinza Hashmi has been high performer in studies since childhood, and has completed her graduation.

Kinza Hashmi’s Height and Weight

Kinza Hashmi is 5’6″ tall and weighs fifty-two kilograms.

Kinza Hashmi’s diet consciousness

Kinza Hashmi is very conscious of diet and exercise to maintain her fitness.She is very conscious about her fitness routine and maintains her weight for 50kg and works out regularly with the following strict diet plans. She drinks 3 to 4 cups of black coffee per day with intention of weight loss but she loves to eat boiled rice with cooked lentils and biryani.

Kinza Hashmi’s acting career 

Kinza Hashmi is a popular Pakistani actress who has worked in television shows in both Urdu and Spanish. Kinza Hashmi has been acting in television shows since the early 2000s, and she has performed amazingly different roles .She began her acting career in 2014 and has appeared in several television serials and commercials. Her role as Rushna in Hum TV’s Ishq Tamasha won her a nomination for Best Negative Actress at the seventh Hum Awards. Before securing the role in “Ishq Tamasha”, Kinza Hashmi worked as a radio jockey. She worked on a couple of unsuccessful serials, but eventually got a big break after this performance.

Kinza Hashmi as Model

Kinza Hashmi, being an actress and model, has gained worldwide fame and unique recognition. Before being recognized as an actress, Kinza Hashmi was an RJ and model. Her acting career was started at an early age, and she has since acted in several TV serials and commercials.

Kinza Hashmi's new bold pictures set internet on fire

Kinza Hashmi Career history as Child Star 

Kinza Hashmi began her career in showbiz when she was a teenager. At the time, she had a dream of being a singer. She enrolled in a one-month acting class and auditioned for her first drama. The production was a disaster, but she was chosen. She did not know her co-stars until the audition, and she was very comfortable working with Samina Peerzada. Then she starred in ‘Ishq Tamasha’ six years ago. 

Kinza Hashmi and  Saboor Aly relationship

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are very close and often seen together in public. The two of them are so close that Saboor has even compared Kinza to her younger sister. Kinza, who has no siblings, considers Saboor her everything. They even posted a sweet video together where Kinza is seen dolling up Saboor in makeup.Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are the best of friends in the drama industry. Kinza Hashmi has made an appearance in several popular serials including Gul-o-Gulzar and Deewar e Shab. The two of them have more than one friend in the industry. Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly have become the talk of the town when they met on the red carpet in London. Both are famous in Pakistan as models and actors. Saboor Aly is also a model and has achieved fame as a result of her sisters’ direction. Earlier, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly un-followed each other on social media. 

Kinza Hashmi’s performances 

Years      TV Shows

2014        Adhura Milan

2015        Maikay Ko Dedo Sandes

2015        Zindagi Mujhy Tera Pata Chahye

2015        Meri Bahuwain

2015        Sila Aur Jannat

2016        Moray Siyaan

2016        Manchahi

2017        Sangsar

2017        Faraib

2017        Mor Mahal

2017        Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai

2017        Tishnagi Dil Ki

2017        Daldal

2017        Rani

2018        Lamhay

2018        Ishq Tamasha

2018        Tu Ishq Hai

2018        Hum Usi Kay Hain

2018        Seerat

2019        Rani Nokrani

2019        Wafa Lazim To Nahi

2019        Gul-o-Gulzar

2020        Deewar-e-Shab

2020        Tu Mera Junoon

2020        Tera Yahan Koi Nahin

2020        Uraan

2020        Tum Se Kehna Tha

2021        Mohlat

2021        Azmaish

2022        Dil Awaiz

2022        Wehem

2022        Hook

2023        Mere Ban Jao

Kinza Hashmi - Telefilms Performances 

Years  Telefilms

2015    Hona Tha Pyaar

2018    Rok Sako To Rok Lo

2019    Haqeeqat

2021    Pyar Mein Blind

2021    Ruposh

Kinza Hashmi - Music Videos List

Years   Music Videos

2016    Kalam Pak Ramzaan 

2020    Ye Watan Tumhara Hai         -

2020    Sajna by Sibtain Khalid Cover

2021    Zara Zara

2022    Pyar Nai Phir Kerna 

Kinza Hashmi Accolades and Distinction 

Nominated for Hum Awards Best Supporting Actress (Daldal) in 2018 

Nominated for Hum Awards Best Actress in a Negative Role (Ishq Tamasha) in 2019            

Nominated for Hum Awards Best Negative Actress-Critics (Ishq Tamasha) in 2019            

Nominated for Pakistan International Screen Awards Best Actress Female Gul-o-Gulzar in 2019

Won an award for “Promising Artist Of The Year" at Asim Jofa Fashion Award (2022)

Kinza Hashmi  Pic on Social Media Magazine Cover Page

Kinza Hashmi appeared on Social Media Magazine Cover Page in 2019 with Omer Shahzad

Kinza Hashmi’s Controversy

Kinza Hashmi came under criticism after sharing her photos on social media in which she was been posing close to her make-up artist Babar Zaheer.

WATCH: Kinza Hashmi and Karan Wahi shine in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video

Kinza Hashmi’s likes and Preferences

Kinza Hashmi's favourite color is black and she has a lot of collections of black dresses. She praises Chanel and Saphora brands and she wears Daisy perfume by Marc Jacobs.

Kinza Hashmi Instagram ID

https://www.instagram.com/kinzahashmi/

Kinza Hashmi Twitter

Kinza Hashmi (@kinza_hashmi)

Kinza Hashmi Instagram Followers

Kinza Hashmi’s Instagram profile has more than  5 million followers, and she has numerous friends on and off the internet.

Kinza Hashmi Net Worth 

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress with an estimated net worth $5 million.

Kinza Hashmi acquires UAE's golden visa

