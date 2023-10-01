Kinza Hashmi is one of the most promising and talented drama girl who has impressed millions of the followers in Pakistan and across the globe.
Kinza Hashmi was born in Lahore on March 7, 1997. She is a creative, kind, and sensitive girl who aspires to accomplish her tasks with precision. She is the daughter of ‘Rukshar Malik’. She is the only child of her parents.
Kinza Hashmi Age
Currently, Kinza Hashmi is now 26 years old.
Kinza Hashmi has been high performer in studies since childhood, and has completed her graduation.
Kinza Hashmi’s Height and Weight
Kinza Hashmi is 5’6″ tall and weighs fifty-two kilograms.
Kinza Hashmi’s diet consciousness
Kinza Hashmi is very conscious of diet and exercise to maintain her fitness.She is very conscious about her fitness routine and maintains her weight for 50kg and works out regularly with the following strict diet plans. She drinks 3 to 4 cups of black coffee per day with intention of weight loss but she loves to eat boiled rice with cooked lentils and biryani.
Kinza Hashmi is a popular Pakistani actress who has worked in television shows in both Urdu and Spanish. Kinza Hashmi has been acting in television shows since the early 2000s, and she has performed amazingly different roles .She began her acting career in 2014 and has appeared in several television serials and commercials. Her role as Rushna in Hum TV’s Ishq Tamasha won her a nomination for Best Negative Actress at the seventh Hum Awards. Before securing the role in “Ishq Tamasha”, Kinza Hashmi worked as a radio jockey. She worked on a couple of unsuccessful serials, but eventually got a big break after this performance.
Kinza Hashmi, being an actress and model, has gained worldwide fame and unique recognition. Before being recognized as an actress, Kinza Hashmi was an RJ and model. Her acting career was started at an early age, and she has since acted in several TV serials and commercials.
Kinza Hashmi began her career in showbiz when she was a teenager. At the time, she had a dream of being a singer. She enrolled in a one-month acting class and auditioned for her first drama. The production was a disaster, but she was chosen. She did not know her co-stars until the audition, and she was very comfortable working with Samina Peerzada. Then she starred in ‘Ishq Tamasha’ six years ago.
Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are very close and often seen together in public. The two of them are so close that Saboor has even compared Kinza to her younger sister. Kinza, who has no siblings, considers Saboor her everything. They even posted a sweet video together where Kinza is seen dolling up Saboor in makeup.Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are the best of friends in the drama industry. Kinza Hashmi has made an appearance in several popular serials including Gul-o-Gulzar and Deewar e Shab. The two of them have more than one friend in the industry. Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly have become the talk of the town when they met on the red carpet in London. Both are famous in Pakistan as models and actors. Saboor Aly is also a model and has achieved fame as a result of her sisters’ direction. Earlier, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly un-followed each other on social media.
Years TV Shows
2014 Adhura Milan
2015 Maikay Ko Dedo Sandes
2015 Zindagi Mujhy Tera Pata Chahye
2015 Meri Bahuwain
2015 Sila Aur Jannat
2016 Moray Siyaan
2016 Manchahi
2017 Sangsar
2017 Faraib
2017 Mor Mahal
2017 Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai
2017 Tishnagi Dil Ki
2017 Daldal
2017 Rani
2018 Lamhay
2018 Ishq Tamasha
2018 Tu Ishq Hai
2018 Hum Usi Kay Hain
2018 Seerat
2019 Rani Nokrani
2019 Wafa Lazim To Nahi
2019 Gul-o-Gulzar
2020 Deewar-e-Shab
2020 Tu Mera Junoon
2020 Tera Yahan Koi Nahin
2020 Uraan
2020 Tum Se Kehna Tha
2021 Mohlat
2021 Azmaish
2022 Dil Awaiz
2022 Wehem
2022 Hook
2023 Mere Ban Jao
Kinza Hashmi - Telefilms Performances
Years Telefilms
2015 Hona Tha Pyaar
2018 Rok Sako To Rok Lo
2019 Haqeeqat
2021 Pyar Mein Blind
2021 Ruposh
Kinza Hashmi - Music Videos List
Years Music Videos
2016 Kalam Pak Ramzaan
2020 Ye Watan Tumhara Hai -
2020 Sajna by Sibtain Khalid Cover
2021 Zara Zara
2022 Pyar Nai Phir Kerna
Nominated for Hum Awards Best Supporting Actress (Daldal) in 2018
Nominated for Hum Awards Best Actress in a Negative Role (Ishq Tamasha) in 2019
Nominated for Hum Awards Best Negative Actress-Critics (Ishq Tamasha) in 2019
Nominated for Pakistan International Screen Awards Best Actress Female Gul-o-Gulzar in 2019
Won an award for “Promising Artist Of The Year" at Asim Jofa Fashion Award (2022)
Kinza Hashmi appeared on Social Media Magazine Cover Page in 2019 with Omer Shahzad
Kinza Hashmi came under criticism after sharing her photos on social media in which she was been posing close to her make-up artist Babar Zaheer.
Kinza Hashmi's favourite color is black and she has a lot of collections of black dresses. She praises Chanel and Saphora brands and she wears Daisy perfume by Marc Jacobs.
Kinza Hashmi Instagram ID
https://www.instagram.com/kinzahashmi/
Kinza Hashmi Twitter
Kinza Hashmi (@kinza_hashmi)
Kinza Hashmi Instagram Followers
Kinza Hashmi’s Instagram profile has more than 5 million followers, and she has numerous friends on and off the internet.
Kinza Hashmi Net Worth
Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress with an estimated net worth $5 million.
