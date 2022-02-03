Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,830 new infections, 42 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 42 people died of the novel disease while more than 5,800 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,372 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,442,263.

Pakistan conducted a total of 59,786 tests in last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.34 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,590.

Around 7,839 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,312,819.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 100,072.

As many as 546,141 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 483,779 in Punjab, 197,937 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 129,758 in Islamabad, 34,557 in Balochistan, 39,323 in Azad Kashmir and 10,768 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,201 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,849 in Sindh, 6,023 in KP, 982 in Islamabad, 760 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.