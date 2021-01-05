Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from Delhi admirer
Web Desk
07:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from Delhi admirer
Share

Saba Qamar is one of the leading actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. While juggling with their busy work schedule, celebrities often neglect their health and workaholic Qamar is no exception.

While the 36-year-old diva is facing some health issues, the Baaghi star took to her Instagram story sharing a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a get well soon note she received from Delhi.

The note was a token of love for the actress as it contained the beautiful verse written by Punjabi philosopher and Sufi poet Bulleh Shah:

"Dearest Saba,

Zeher waikh Ke Peeta te Ke peeta

Ishq Soch Ke keeta te ke keeta

Dil de kar, dil lain di aas rakhi

Yar aihon jiya keeta, te Ke keeta

-Bulleh Shah"

The note concluded with lots of love and best wishes for Qamar saying "The last bouquet was a wish for you to get well soon".

A video went viral on social media in which the Cheekh star can be seen resting with an IV drip attached.

Comments of concern and well wishes poured for the actress, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Mehwish Hayat surprised by secret admirer (VIDEO) 05:21 PM | 26 Nov, 2020

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but amidst all the chaos, Mehwish Hayat has been ...

More From This Category
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after ...
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Sarah Khan responds to trolls after father’s ...
06:31 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN
06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Hadiqa Kiani set to make her acting debut in ...
07:54 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
“Bhaee Hazir Hai” – Ali Zafar announces Rap ...
07:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Zaroori Tha hits 1 billion ...
05:50 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 teasers released
08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr