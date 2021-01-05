Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from Delhi admirer
Saba Qamar is one of the leading actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. While juggling with their busy work schedule, celebrities often neglect their health and workaholic Qamar is no exception.
While the 36-year-old diva is facing some health issues, the Baaghi star took to her Instagram story sharing a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a get well soon note she received from Delhi.
The note was a token of love for the actress as it contained the beautiful verse written by Punjabi philosopher and Sufi poet Bulleh Shah:
"Dearest Saba,
Zeher waikh Ke Peeta te Ke peeta
Ishq Soch Ke keeta te ke keeta
Dil de kar, dil lain di aas rakhi
Yar aihon jiya keeta, te Ke keeta
-Bulleh Shah"
The note concluded with lots of love and best wishes for Qamar saying "The last bouquet was a wish for you to get well soon".
A video went viral on social media in which the Cheekh star can be seen resting with an IV drip attached.
View this post on Instagram
Comments of concern and well wishes poured for the actress, wishing her a speedy recovery.
