Deepika Padukone, family test positive as India’s coronavirus surge worsens
Share
MUMBAI – Indian actor Deepika Padukone has joined the Bollywood stars that have tested positive for the novel Covid-19 as the second deadly wave has left the south asian country crippled.
According to Indian media, actor’s father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha Padukone had contracted the novel virus. The Baji Rao Mastani actor is reportedly in Bangalore with her family.
The Father of the 35-year-old actor, Prakash Padukone, was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore while the other family member stayed in-home quarantine.
Reports further suggested that Deepika’s family developed symptoms and got themselves tested which turned out to be positive. No further details have been revealed about the actor and husband Ranveer Singh.
India’s Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 08:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
NEW DELHI - Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus amid deteriorating health situation in ...
The Covid pandemic has brought the second most populous country to a standstill. In the past few months, several Bollywood stars have been infected by the deadly virus. Bachchans, Kanika Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Raju Kher, Genelia D'Souza, Govinda, Akshay Kumar are some of those who got infected with the coronavirus.
India halts Covid-19 vaccine rollout in occupied ... 04:22 PM | 4 May, 2021
SRINAGAR – In a criminal move, the BJP-led fascist government has not only halted the mass vaccination in the ...
- Woman gives birth to baby in Khushab polling station amid PP-84 ...12:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in ...12:28 PM | 5 May, 2021
- LUMS receives regional recognition for its National Outreach Programme12:16 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Hamad Rashed Bin Ghadayer: Everyone should try and experience ...12:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Another 120,000 doses of Chinese vaccine arrive in Pakistan12:09 PM | 5 May, 2021
- Ali Zafar releases his rendition of Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi05:53 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
- WATCH – Nora Fatehi invites fans to dance with her!03:30 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021