Pakistan confiscates O-level books over objectionable ‘Same Sex Family’ chapter

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Friday that the books of O-level promoting objectionable content had been confiscated.

The minister revealed it while briefing the Senate on the issued and assured that in future A and O level books will be properly scrutinised.

Last month, the minister told the Upper House of the Parliament steps were being taken to get the objectionable material removed from the O-level syllabus being taught in Pakistan.

He had also announced to issue notice to Cambridge to remove the content.

The matter was first taken up the PTI Senators Mohsin Aziz and Faisal Saleem Rahman in Senate, stating that a controversial chapter of ‘Same Sex Family’ was being taught in the O-level syllabus. They called the content as ‘inappropriate’ and contrary to Islamic and values of Pakistani society.