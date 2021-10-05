Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid cases in three months
09:11 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid cases in three months
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported the lowest number of novel coronavirus cases since July. According to the National Command and Control Center, 1,308 cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 54 people lost their lives.

The death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,947 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,252,656.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,634 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,178,883. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 45,826 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.67 percent.

At least 460,748 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 433,687 in Punjab 174,841 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,801 Islamabad, 32,992 in Balochistan, 34,253 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,710 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,442 in Sindh, 5,593 KP, 929 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,907 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,639,052 since the first case was reported.

