Actor Sami Khan, wife welcome baby boy

KARACHI – Sami Khan, renowned Pakistani actor, has been graced with the joy of fatherhood once again, marking the arrival of his second child.
Sami and wife Shanzay welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, adding another precious member to their loving family.
In an Instagram story, Taqdeer star shared a picture of a newborn’s feet and said he is thrilled to announce the arrival of our little twinkling star, Shahmir Khan.
Khan, 43, revealed that tot came into this world on August 02, and urged everyone to remember the family in prayers.
Sami is happily married to Shanzay Khan for nearly 13 years, and the couple already has a daughter named Mahnoor Khan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
