Actor Sami Khan, wife welcome baby boy

KARACHI – Sami Khan, renowned Pakistani actor, has been graced with the joy of fatherhood once again, marking the arrival of his second child.

Sami and wife Shanzay welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, adding another precious member to their loving family.

In an Instagram story, Taqdeer star shared a picture of a newborn’s feet and said he is thrilled to announce the arrival of our little twinkling star, Shahmir Khan.

Khan, 43, revealed that tot came into this world on August 02, and urged everyone to remember the family in prayers.

Sami is happily married to Shanzay Khan for nearly 13 years, and the couple already has a daughter named Mahnoor Khan.