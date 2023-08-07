Search

Lifestyle

Actor Sami Khan, wife welcome baby boy

Web Desk 11:03 AM | 7 Aug, 2023
Actor Sami Khan, wife welcome baby boy

KARACHI – Sami Khan, renowned Pakistani actor, has been graced with the joy of fatherhood once again, marking the arrival of his second child.

Sami and wife Shanzay welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, adding another precious member to their loving family.

In an Instagram story, Taqdeer star shared a picture of a newborn’s feet and said he is thrilled to announce the arrival of our little twinkling star, Shahmir Khan.

Khan, 43, revealed that tot came into this world on August 02, and urged everyone to remember the family in prayers.

Sami is happily married to Shanzay Khan for nearly 13 years, and the couple already has a daughter named Mahnoor Khan.

'Not funny' – Celebs come to Sami Khan's defense against insulting comments on talk show

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

British-Indian actor Dev Patel to play Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi in latest series 'The Key Man'

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz welcomes her first baby

10:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Shahid Afridi's wife stands in solidarity with Imran Khan

08:45 PM | 6 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

08:21 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

06:51 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Amir Khan faces backlash over 'attempt to bribe wife' after scandal

04:25 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Actor Sami Khan, wife welcome baby boy

11:03 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 7, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: