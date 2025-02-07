Psx Welcomes Liven Pharma With A Gong Ceremony

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading session began today (Friday) with the gong ceremony of Liven Pharma Limited.

The event was attended by Liven Pharma Chairman Atif Hussain, CEO Kashif Hussain, Director Mrs Firdous Shakir, PSX CEO Farrukh H Sabzwari, AKD CEO Fareed Alam, prominent stockbroker Munir Khanani, Naveed Anjum, and other key business figures.

Participants expressed satisfaction over the positive economic changes following government policies.

Speaking at the event, Liven Pharma CEO Kashif Hussain attributed his and the company’s success to his mother’s prayers and the mentorship of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami.

On this occasion, Fareed Alam welcomed Liven Pharma’s listing, calling it a positive development for PSX and the national economy. He also highlighted the company’s upcoming projects.

PSX CEO Farrukh H Sabzwari extended his best wishes to Liven Pharma, congratulated its management, and expressed confidence in their future plans.

Chairman Atif Hussain reaffirmed Liven Pharma’s commitment to investing in pharmaceutical raw materials and biological drug manufacturing in Pakistan.

The event concluded on a note of goodwill and optimism.