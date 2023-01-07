'Gladiator 2' is finally happening with a new star!

The much-acclaimed film Gladiator is finally returning to the big screens with a sequel after a whopping 23 years.

According to Deadline, the lauded director Ridley Scott is ready to bring fans another masterpiece that will blow their minds. The first Gladiator film hit theatres in 2000 and instantly became a blockbuster hit.

It also bagged a huge win at the Oscars, bagging five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe, who was the leading actor in the epic historical motion picture.

The new film, however, stars a new but similar face, Paul Mescal. The Irish actor is best known for his role in the Hulu limited series Normal People and the critically acclaimed 2022 film, Aftersun. Gladiator 2 will be Mescal's first big break in a major studio production, which will help elevate his acting career to a new level.

Latest reports have revealed that the Normal People star Paul Mescal is in talks to play lead in Ridley Scott directorial. According to Deadline, Scott, who will produce the sequel, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment, has roped in Paul to play the lead character.

The casting update comes after The Sun reported that the shooting of the much-awaited sequel will begin in May, with filming locations already confirmed for Ouarzazate, Morocco.