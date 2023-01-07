Search

Lifestyle

'Gladiator 2' is finally happening with a new star!

Web Desk 10:40 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
'Gladiator 2' is finally happening with a new star!
Source: Instagram

The much-acclaimed film Gladiator is finally returning to the big screens with a sequel after a whopping 23 years.

According to Deadline, the lauded director Ridley Scott is ready to bring fans another masterpiece that will blow their minds. The first Gladiator film hit theatres in 2000 and instantly became a blockbuster hit.

It also bagged a huge win at the Oscars, bagging five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe, who was the leading actor in the epic historical motion picture.

The new film, however, stars a new but similar face, Paul Mescal. The Irish actor is best known for his role in the Hulu limited series Normal People and the critically acclaimed 2022 film, Aftersun. Gladiator 2 will be Mescal's first big break in a major studio production, which will help elevate his acting career to a new level.

Latest reports have revealed that the Normal People star Paul Mescal is in talks to play lead in Ridley Scott directorial. According to Deadline, Scott, who will produce the sequel, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment, has roped in Paul to play the lead character.

The casting update comes after The Sun reported that the shooting of the much-awaited sequel will begin in May, with filming locations already confirmed for Ouarzazate, Morocco.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga all set to star in Joker sequel

Lifestyle

Mahi Baloch’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

02:21 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a new 'Pathaan' poster

02:47 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Pakistani social media sensation Ayesha welcomes 2023 with new videos

10:33 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Mere Humsafar famed Hira Umer stuns fans with new bold pictures

11:52 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's New Year video ensues hilarity on the internet

11:40 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Saba Qamar steals hearts with new sizzling photos in ivory saree

06:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

CTD guns down four terrorists in Peshawar operation

10:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: