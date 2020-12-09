Hina Parvez Butt joins PML-N lawmakers resigning on PDM call
Web Desk
05:47 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Hina Parvez Butt joins PML-N lawmakers resigning on PDM call
LAHORE – Another lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has tendered resignation as member of Punjab Assembly on the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties against the PTI government. 

In her resignation sent to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Butt reiterated the allegations of election rigging in 2018. 

Accusing the incumbent government of economic downfall in the country, she said that transparent elections are only way forward for Pakistan. 

She was selected to Punjab Assembly as a candidate of PML-N on a reserved seat for women in 2018 election. 

Earlier, PML-N’s MNAs Mahmood Bashir Virk (NA-80), Azhar Qayyum Nahra (NA-84) and Hamid Hameed (NA-98) tendered resignations.

On Tuesday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference said that all lawmakers of the opposition will submit their resignations to their party heads by December 31.

He also vowed to not withdraw the resignations like the PTI once they are tendered.

