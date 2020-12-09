Hina Parvez Butt joins PML-N lawmakers resigning on PDM call
Share
LAHORE – Another lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has tendered resignation as member of Punjab Assembly on the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties against the PTI government.
In her resignation sent to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Butt reiterated the allegations of election rigging in 2018.
میاں تیرا ایک اشارہ۔۔۔حاضر حاضر استعفی ہمارا pic.twitter.com/gDaZZxp9lS— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) December 9, 2020
Accusing the incumbent government of economic downfall in the country, she said that transparent elections are only way forward for Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/admin/content_edit/digital/71597
She was selected to Punjab Assembly as a candidate of PML-N on a reserved seat for women in 2018 election.
First PPP lawmaker submits resignation on PDM ... 09:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker on Tuesday sent his resignation to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto ...
Earlier, PML-N’s MNAs Mahmood Bashir Virk (NA-80), Azhar Qayyum Nahra (NA-84) and Hamid Hameed (NA-98) tendered resignations.
On Tuesday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference said that all lawmakers of the opposition will submit their resignations to their party heads by December 31.
He also vowed to not withdraw the resignations like the PTI once they are tendered.
- Hina Parvez Butt joins PML-N lawmakers resigning on PDM call05:47 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
-
- AirSial: PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's third private airline05:14 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
-
- Girl marries cousin-sister at Indian temple04:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
-
- Neelam Muneer contracts coronavirus12:22 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Syeda Tuba Amir debuts in Bharaas03:56 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020