Court trashes plea seeking case against TikToker Ayesha Akram, friend

LAHORE – A session court in Lahore trashed the petition, seeking registration of a case against TikToker Ayesha Akram who was molested and assaulted by a charged mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence eve.

Reports quoting sources cited that Additional Sessions Judge Ijaz Gondal heard the petition filed by a citizen, Tauseef Ahmed.

The complainant told the court that he had approached Shahdara police station for registration of a case against Ayesha and her friend Rambo but the SHO has not lodged a case as yet. Ahmed mentioned that the social media star and her friend had staged the whole act that occurred at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14.

“Ayesha is herself to blame for the incident since she had invited hundreds at the park to ‘molest’ her,” the petitioner prayed before the court to order law enforcers to book her along with the accomplice.

Earlier, Ayesha maintains that the baseless allegation has not been backed up by any evidence. Rubbishing speculation, she said I went to Minar-e-Pakistan for a casual meet and greet.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was molested and assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan by nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.