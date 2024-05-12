President Zardari summons emergency meeting as AJK protests turn violent

Azad Kashmir capital Muzaffarabad and other cities witnessed chaotic scenes amid protests over unjust taxes and now AJK Police Additional SHO Adnan Qureshi died in mob attack while dozens of cops injured.

Amid the worrisome situation, President Asif Zardari called an emergency meeting today on the situation in Azad Kashmir.

Over 35 policemen were injured in clashes with protestors on Saturday. Many of the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, while those with serious injuries were referred to Islamabad.

The strike was called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee to protest against a police crackdown following the arrest of several leaders and activists in overnight raids in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur divisions.

The government is trying to negotiate with action committee while President Zardari has taken notice of the situation and called for an important meeting at the President's House on Sunday, along with a meeting of the PPP Kashmir chapter, where ministers and office bearers will brief him on the issue.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq condemned police officer's death and assured that those responsible will be brought to justice and offered condolences to the family of the martyred sub-inspector.