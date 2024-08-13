Unique registration number allotted to Arshsad Nadeem's car gifted by Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday presented a cheque worth Rs100 million and a car as gifts to Pakistan’s Olympian hero Arshad Nadeem in recognition of his record-breaking performance at Paris Olympics 2024.

The chief minister made a special trip to home of star javelin thrower in Mian Channu where she congratulated him on his historic achievement.

Following the CM’s trip, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhar took to social media to share further details about the gifted car.

She revealed that the registration number of the vehicle is 92.97, the length of the throw made by Arshad Nadeem with his javelin at Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem, who made history by ending Pakistan's 32-year medal drought, received his gold medal on Friday last for winning the men's javelin throw with an impressive throw of 92.97 meters during a ceremony in Paris.

The 27-year-old javelin star became the first-ever individual athlete from Pakistan to win an Olympic gold medal. He was the only competitor to surpass the 90-meter mark twice at the Paris Olympics, with his final throw reaching 91.79 meters.

In addition to Arshad, all athletes who won medals on the 13th day of the world's biggest sporting event received their awards during the ceremony.

Arshad had made history the previous day by setting a new Olympic record with his 92.97-meter throw in the second round. This record-breaking performance secured his victory as his competitors lagged behind.

He broke the previous record held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, who set it at the 2008 Beijing Games.