Search

ad
Lifestyle

Rock legend Roger Waters demands Imran Khan's release

Web Desk
04:50 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Rock legend Roger Waters demands Imran Khan's release
Source: Instagram

In a stunning move, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has offered his support to ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, demanding his release and criticizing alleged foreign interference. This comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding Khan's ouster and the musician's outspoken stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Instagram, Waters shared a video montage of Khan, accompanied by a scathing message directed at "Military Rulers of Pakistan and their Masters in Washington." He argues for Khan's immediate release so he can lead his party in fair elections, emphasizing the importance of a democratically elected government representing the people's will.

"A note to the Military Rulers of #Pakistan and their Masters in Washington:

My name is Roger Waters. I am an English musician and a passionate supporter of fair play. What you are doing in Pakistan is not Cricket.

Imran Khan @imrankhan.pti must be immediately released from his false imprisonment so that he can lead his party the PTI in a new fair and transparent election so that Pakistan can have a properly elected democratic government that actually represents the will of the people of Pakistan. Not the interests of foreign and domestic oligarchs."

This isn't the first time Waters has challenged authority. Previously, he condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza, calling them "beyond imagination" and accusing the nation of "committing genocide." He described witnessing Israeli treatment of Palestinians as "absolute disdain and disgust," echoing his strong stance against alleged human rights violations.

Adding another layer to his activism, Waters previously cancelled an Israeli concert after learning the venue was built on Palestinian graves. Instead, he held a massive concert elsewhere, urging young Israelis to "make peace with your neighbours." His actions garnered praise from some but criticism from others.

 Waters remains a vocal figure on global issues, using his platform to advocate for what he believes is right. 

Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan shakes a leg to Bollywood hit 'Chammak ...

05:01 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shaista Lodhi shares her two cents on Shoaib-Sana marriage

04:50 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Rock legend Roger Waters demands Imran Khan's release

04:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Mahira Khan shuts down pregnancy rumours

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

12:40 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

On ignoring Indian tabloids: Ali Zafar shares Bollywood journey

Lifestyle

08:55 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Adnan Siddiqui mourns 'death of justice' after Pakistan elections

07:38 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Malala Yousafzai's take on Pakistan's elections sparks debate

05:19 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Arisha Razi Khan ties the knot, sets dance floor on fire

10:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Sajal Aly shares her two cents on Pakistani elections

05:50 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Inside Hania Aamir’s star-studded pre-birthday bash

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:42 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Clarification regarding meeting between Bilawal Bhutto, Ambassador Donald Blome

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: