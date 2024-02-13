Rock legend Roger Waters demands Imran Khan's release

In a stunning move, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has offered his support to ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, demanding his release and criticizing alleged foreign interference. This comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding Khan's ouster and the musician's outspoken stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Instagram, Waters shared a video montage of Khan, accompanied by a scathing message directed at "Military Rulers of Pakistan and their Masters in Washington." He argues for Khan's immediate release so he can lead his party in fair elections, emphasizing the importance of a democratically elected government representing the people's will.

"A note to the Military Rulers of #Pakistan and their Masters in Washington:

My name is Roger Waters. I am an English musician and a passionate supporter of fair play. What you are doing in Pakistan is not Cricket.

Imran Khan @imrankhan.pti must be immediately released from his false imprisonment so that he can lead his party the PTI in a new fair and transparent election so that Pakistan can have a properly elected democratic government that actually represents the will of the people of Pakistan. Not the interests of foreign and domestic oligarchs."

This isn't the first time Waters has challenged authority. Previously, he condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza, calling them "beyond imagination" and accusing the nation of "committing genocide." He described witnessing Israeli treatment of Palestinians as "absolute disdain and disgust," echoing his strong stance against alleged human rights violations.

Adding another layer to his activism, Waters previously cancelled an Israeli concert after learning the venue was built on Palestinian graves. Instead, he held a massive concert elsewhere, urging young Israelis to "make peace with your neighbours." His actions garnered praise from some but criticism from others.

Waters remains a vocal figure on global issues, using his platform to advocate for what he believes is right.