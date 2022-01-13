Imminent threat of India's false flag operation, says Pakistan

08:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Imminent threat of India's false flag operation, says Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Thursday that there is a real possibility that India might stage another false flag operation to complicate the current situation.

Addressing a regular weekly press briefing, he said that Pakistan will continue to alert its friends in international community about this prospect.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan desired peaceful relations with its neighbours including India. He, however, said the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for dialogue.  He regretted that there is no visible change in the hostile attitude and negative behaviour of India, the state broadcaster reported.

While lamenting over grave human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that Pakistan will continue to highlight Kashmir dispute and the rights of oppressed Kashmiri people at all the international forums.

Slamming India for its ongoing killing spree in occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that the occupation forces have killed at least 15 Kashmiris in fake encounters since the start of this year, 2022.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley and hold India accountable for the egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK. He said India must allow unhindered access to international human rights and humanitarian organizations to conduct independent investigations in the IIOJK.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that urgent action was needed to stave off a humanitarian disaster in the war-torn country.

