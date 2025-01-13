Has Gohar Rasheed tied the knot with Kubra Khan?

Renowned Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed’s alleged Nikah video has surfaced online.

The viral video shows the actor signing documents in front of a Nikah officiant, accompanied by director Bilal Lashari and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.

This video emerges amidst rumours of Gohar Rasheed tying the knot with his close friend, actress Kubra Khan. Social media speculations had claimed the two would get married by February.

Additionally, Gohar had recently shared dance practice videos on his official Instagram, featuring showbiz personalities, including Kubra Khan. The hashtags like “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi” further fueled the rumors.

In the latest video, Gohar is seen signing documents under the officiant’s instructions. However, it remains unclear if the video pertains to his own wedding or another event.

As of now, neither Gohar Rasheed nor Kubra Khan has confirmed or denied the wedding rumours.