Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardom has skyrocketed due to her impeccable acting skills, cheerful persona and fashionista look. Recently, she ignited social media with a recent Instagram video showcasing her graceful dancing moves.
Donning a captivating grey saree with a vibrant red border, Hira gracefully twirls and sways on her terrace, leaving fans guessing the melody behind her steps. While the video lacks music, its title subtly suggests the soundtrack: "Na Na Re," the iconic song from Aishwarya Rai's Bollywood film "Guru."
This choice immediately sparked comparisons and fueled conversations online, with some appreciating Hira's playful tribute and others highlighting the cultural crossover.
However, netizens were not impressed.
Hira's admiration for Bollywood legends is no secret. Previously, she's garnered attention for replicating Kareena Kapoor's mannerisms in interviews, even earning the playful title of "Pakistani Kardashian" amidst fan reactions. In this video, however, she exudes her own vibrant energy, captivating viewers with her confident twirls and playful expressions.
On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
