Mahira Khan survives horseriding accident

Beloved Pakistani star Mahira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a personal revelation - she had survived a serious accident while riding a horse.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed her profound connection to the majestic mountains, which reminded her of the vast potential of humanity and the humility it brings. Amidst her reflections, Mahira took a moment to express her sincere gratitude to the individuals who had provided support and care during her accident, emphasizing how thankful she was to be alive.

Khan opened up about the harrowing experience she had endured during her horseback ride. She used the platform to extend her heartfelt appreciation to the people who had come to her aid during the incident. With genuine gratitude, she acknowledged their unwavering support and emphasized their pivotal role in ensuring her well-being during such a challenging time. The star conveyed her sincere sentiments, writing, "I also survived a very bad accident on this horse. If any of those who helped me are reading this, I'm so grateful for the way you took care of me. Grateful to be alive."

Furthermore, she shared her profound connection to the mountains and the profound emotions they stirred within her. She described this inexplicable bond, expressing, "It's a strange connection I feel to the mountains. It's like they talk to you, reminding you of how far you can go, yet how small you are. They evoke a sense of tranquillity, faith - assuring you that no matter how rough the journey gets, everything will be alright as long as you are surrounded by the love of those who care for you, and those whom you love."

Her words reflected a deep appreciation for the solace and strength the mountains provided her, serving as a constant reminder of life's vastness and the importance of cherished relationships.

Many fans expressed their concern for her health while others praised the star and expressed their love and support.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.