Aamer Jamal slapped with Rs14lac fine for writing ‘804’ on his cap

KARACHI – Pakistani right-arm pacer Aamer Jamal has been slapped with a staggering fine of Rs14lac by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for writing ‘804’ on his Test cap – which netizens relate with ‘Qaidi Number 804’ the prison number of jailed Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Cricket Board officials maintained stance that national players must avoid political symbols while representing the country. The fine however sparked new debate across social media, with many arguing that politics should remain separate from sports, although some feel the penalty is overly severe for Jamal.

Besides Jamal, several other national players have also been penalized. Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique were each fined Rs500,000 for returning late to their hotel during Pakistan’s tour of Australia.

Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, and Usman Khan were fined $200 each for a minor delay in South Africa, though their fines were later rescinded following Pakistan’s ODI series win.

The total amount of fines imposed by the PCB stands at Rs3.3 million, as the board continues to enforce strict disciplinary rules. This comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is already under scrutiny for its recent poor performance on the field and the administrative challenges following their early exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy.