Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr
Web Desk
02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021
Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr
Share

MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Hina Khan was seen wearing a heavy-designed dress from the Jahanara collection of Maryam Hussain during the Eid festivities.

The 33-year-old Hacked actor posted her splendid photos on the official handle in which she mentioned Pakistani designer Maryam Hussain as credit for jet black wear loaded with Resham and Marrori embroideries.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The picture of the former Bigg Boss contestant has garnered more than half-million hearts in just a few hours, as not only Indian but also Pakistani fans cheered up the recent snaps.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Last month in April, Khan tested positive for novel coronavirus. She shared the news that she is in home quarantine after contracting the deadly virus.

Bollywood's Hina Khan contracts coronavirus 02:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

MUMBAI – Indian television and film actress Hina Khan Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus. Khan, 33, ...

More From This Category
WATCH - Leicester City players wave Palestinian ...
03:10 PM | 16 May, 2021
‘New beginnings’ – Ghana Ali all set to tie ...
01:19 PM | 16 May, 2021
AC Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari made OSD for ...
11:27 AM | 16 May, 2021
MD Glam on why women should say no to skincare ...
10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers ...
10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 54
04:47 PM | 15 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr
02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr