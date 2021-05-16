Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr

MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Hina Khan was seen wearing a heavy-designed dress from the Jahanara collection of Maryam Hussain during the Eid festivities.

The 33-year-old Hacked actor posted her splendid photos on the official handle in which she mentioned Pakistani designer Maryam Hussain as credit for jet black wear loaded with Resham and Marrori embroideries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The picture of the former Bigg Boss contestant has garnered more than half-million hearts in just a few hours, as not only Indian but also Pakistani fans cheered up the recent snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Last month in April, Khan tested positive for novel coronavirus. She shared the news that she is in home quarantine after contracting the deadly virus.