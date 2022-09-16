Pakistan rejects reports of abandoning Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected reports about the abandonment of the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project, saying India is spreading false and baseless reports.
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stated while addressing a weekly press briefing on Thursday, adding that misleading reports are being churning out to hurt relations between Pakistan and China.
He said that there is no truth in any report of abandonment and working on it coming to a halt.
Iftikhar explained that a fault was detected in the project and authorities concerned have launched working to fix it with coordination Gezhouba Group of China.
He said that work is underway on the project smoothly as Chinese firm has received full mobilisation at the site, adding that the hydropower project is expected to be completed in 2023.
"Such efforts will not succeed as all-weather strategic cooperative partners are fully committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and people," the state broadcaster quoted him as saying.
