#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star turns 27
Share
Sajal Aly, a shining star who continues to wow the critics and her fans with every new project she does, turned 27 on Sunday.
Aly started appearing in dramas from quite a young age and over time has managed to make herself a success in the Television industry. Not only in Pakistan but also in India she has a huge fan following around the world.
In the late hours of the night, #HappyBirthdaySajal was trending on Twitter, with her fans appreciating her work and wishing the diva on her big day.
Thankyou ♥️ https://t.co/6mdVVhgHBT— Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) January 16, 2021
Happy Birthday to my hero #HappyBirthdaySajal pic.twitter.com/52rvxvFyve— Luckynaz (@Luckynaz3) January 17, 2020
Guilty Truth:— PERI KIZI🌠 ‖SAJAL'S DAY 🎈‖ (@PARILikePEARL) January 16, 2021
We are all waiting for Ahad to post something about Sajal's Birthday but we pretend we are not🌚#HappyBirthdaySajal pic.twitter.com/S6JMeQpAut
Arya Sabarwal— Rabiya. (@rabiyaisamess) January 16, 2021
i still get chills down my spine when i think about her. i remember crying my heart out watching this movie. It was such a mind-blowing Character to debut in Bollywood with. And the way Sajal performed it She nailed it#HappyBirthdaySajal pic.twitter.com/AB67I5PwCB
Aly has worked with husband Ahad Raza Mir in the 2018 drama ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’. The names Dr Zubia (Ali) and Dr Asfandyar (Mir) became a household name with everyone talking about this couple.
View this post on Instagram
After that they - Chammi (Ali) and Jameel (Mir) - appeared in the period drama ‘Aangan’ (2018) which focused on the partition, politics and of course love.
A year later they worked together in the much talked about drama ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ (2019).
'What's Love Got To Do With It' – Sajal Aly ... 02:07 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Sajal Aly is one of the most immensely popular actresses of Pakistan. An impressive resume for Aly, she has many ...
-
- Goswami whatsapp leaks exposes "unholy nexus between Hindutva regime ...08:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- No penalty for late income tax return filers, says FBR08:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
-
- Former Pakistani minister running for US Congress07:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Intrigue Grows as Celebrities and Influencers Upload Pictures with ...03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
-
- Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021