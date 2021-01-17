#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star turns 27
Sajal Aly, a shining star who continues to wow the critics and her fans with every new project she does, turned 27 on Sunday.

Aly started appearing in dramas from quite a young age and over time has managed to make herself a success in the Television industry. Not only in Pakistan but also in India she has a huge fan following around the world.

In the late hours of the night, #HappyBirthdaySajal was trending on Twitter, with her fans appreciating her work and wishing the diva on her big day.

Aly has worked with husband Ahad Raza Mir in the 2018 drama ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’. The names Dr Zubia (Ali) and Dr Asfandyar (Mir) became a household name with everyone talking about this couple.

After that they - Chammi (Ali) and Jameel (Mir) - appeared in the period drama ‘Aangan’ (2018) which focused on the partition, politics and of course love. 

A year later they worked together in the much talked about drama ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ (2019).

