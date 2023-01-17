Russian delegation arrives in Pakistan for talks on oil deal, gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD – A high-level Russian delegation arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad today to discuss oil, LNG deal, and the multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project.

Reports in local media suggest that Pakistani authorities and the Kremlin delegation would start talks on January 18 (Wednesday).

It was reported that Federal Minister for Commerce Ayaz Sadiq would lead the Pakistani delegation in the talks with the Russian delegation led by Energy Minister. Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik and other officials would also participate in the session.

The two sides are poised to chalk out deals for cheap crude oil, petrol, diesel, and LNG while matters of foreign investment and mutual trade would also be discussed.

The two sides will also exchange views on strategies to amplify trade and investments, especially in sectors of agriculture, energy, education, IT, and finance. In

Earlier in December 2022, Pakistan’s Minister of State Musadik Malik revealed that Moscow agreed to provide crude oil as well as petrol and diesel to the cash-strapped country at discounted rates.