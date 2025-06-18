PMD forecasts ‘very hot’ conditions in THESE areas of Pakistan till June 20

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert, forecasting very hot conditions across the plains of Pakistan from June 18 to 20.

The warning highlights potential health and economic impacts and urges citizens to adopt precautionary measures.

According to the advisory, children, the elderly, outdoor workers, the urban poor, and displaced families are particularly vulnerable. Risks include dehydration, heatstroke, and worsening of heart or lung conditions. Outdoor workers and communities without proper shelter or electricity may face severe heat exposure.

Economically, the heatwave is expected to raise electricity demand, damage crops through evaporation and soil degradation, and increase livestock mortality in dry regions.

To reduce risk, the PMD advises the public to avoid outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated, and wear cotton clothing and caps.

People are also urged to rest in shaded areas and stay informed through community alerts, especially regarding potential power outages.