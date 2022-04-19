UAE announces new residency rules, extends visit visa duration
DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has changed regulations for entry and residence for foreigners, attracting more skilled workers to the Gulf nation.
At least 10 types of entry visas – tourism, visit relatives or friends, temporary work mission, explore job opportunities, explore business opportunities, medical treatment, study or training, diplomatic affairs, emergency and GCC residents – were introduced in the new Entry and Residence Scheme with simplified pre-requisites.
Furthermore, new visas need no host or sponsor and only one unified platform is introduced to apply for all.
A statement issued by the UAE Government Media Office said the new system of entry and residence was aimed at attracting and retaining talent and skilled workers from all over the world, and boosting the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market and fostering high sense of stability among UAE residents and families.
It added that residents can now sponsor their family members including spouses and children up to the age of 25. In the case of an unmarried daughter, her parents will be able to sponsor her visa regardless of age.
Furthermore, the UAE has made changes in Golden Residence. The 10-year residence scheme has simplified the eligibility criteria and it is now expanded to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates and humanitarian pioneers.
Green Residency holders will now be able to sponsor first-degree relatives, and disabled children will be granted a permit regardless of age.
The new process allows Golden Residence holders to sponsor family members. There is no limit on the maximum duration outside the Gulf state in order to keep the Golden Residence effective. Real estate investors can obtain Golden Residence when purchasing a property worth no less than 2 million dirhams.
