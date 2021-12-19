Sana Khan begins the most beautiful journey of her life with husband (VIDEO)
07:02 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Sana Khan begins the most beautiful journey of her life with husband (VIDEO)
MUMBAI – Former Indian actress Sana Khan, who left the industry for the religion, has left for Umrah with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad.

The 33-year-old posted a picture in which the couple can be seen wearing complete white that is required to wear before performing the Umrah.

UMRAH. Kya hasi sama hoga, Kya hasi ghadi hogi, Jab khana E khuda main hamari hazari hogi , Nikah ke baad hamari zindagi ka sabse khubsurat safar”.

In an Instagram post, she said "will share my experience about stay, food and everything else in coming days so u all knw what u should be looking out for if u staying here".

The former B. Town girl might have left Bollywood, but she is still a social media sensation with four than four million followers on Instagram. Khan got hitched to Mufti Anas in an intimate ceremony last year, around a month after she announced to quit acting.

