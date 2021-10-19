Kumail Nanjiani dressed up in a Pakistani designer at Eternals premiere

Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani paid homage to his roots at the premiere of his first Marvel film, Eternals.

Channelling desi glam, the 43-year-old actor donned a purple and gold embellished sherwani by celebrated ace courtier Umar Sayeed.

Gracing the red carpet alongside his costars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden. Reflecting on his wardrobe choices, Nanjiani went on to say, "I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the US So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan.”

He added, “I wanted the colors to be similar to my costume colors, and purple and gold are a beautiful combination. The paisley pattern is very traditional as well.”

His stylist, Jeanne Yang then found Umar Sayeed via Instagram and sent him a message about making Nanjiani's sherwani.

“They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments," Yang told the publication.

“It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film,” she continues, “It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe. I love that he has an appreciation for where he comes from.”

Moreover, the star of the evening Jolie walked the red carpet in an olive green floor-length, strapless gown while her kids wore vintage dresses, including one of her daughters, Zahara, 16, wore her 2014 Oscars silver embellished gown.