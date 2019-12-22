Pakistan's envoy to UK Zakaria congratulates Peshawar Zalmi chief Afridi over becoming youth ambassador for refugees
PESHAWAR – Nafees Zakaria, High Commissioner for Pakistan in the United Kingdom, has congratulated Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi over becoming youth ambassador for refugees under the UN mission in Pakistan.
Afridi, also a business executive and entrepreneur, received the felicitation during his meeting with the envoy at Pakistani Embassy in London.
They also exchanged thoughts on recent development, basic potential growth and stability in the economy of Pakistan.
The prominent businessman said that Pakistan and the UK enjoyed good bilateral and business community should take benefit from the friendly atmosphere.
Afridi also gifted a jersey of his cricket team Peshawar Zalmi, besides inviting him to Pakistan to watch the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
He also apprised Zakaria about Global Zalmi League and the team of London Zalmi during the meeting.
