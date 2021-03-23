Stars celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal and zest
LAHORE – Pakistan Day celebrations have always been an extravagant affair for many decades. From prideworthy parades to breathtaking air exhibits, the historic day still hasn’t lost its charm and charisma.
Serving as an essential reminder, this is the day when the leaders of the freedom movement in the subcontinent presented the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims in Lahore back in 1940.
This year too, celebrities from all over Pakistan are sharing messages of peace and love for Pakistan, praying for its peace and prosperity.
23rdmarch????????♥️ tujhay ishq kahoon ya Watan kahoon .. mujhay farq na ab koi dikhta hai..Rang Lahoo ka Mairay LaaL sahee .. per mujh ko Sabz hi dikhta Hai...????????♥️@ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/LekxZJXQI4— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 16, 2021
Mahira Khan is celebrating with some baked goodies.
"On this 23rd of March I pledge to try my level best in coming days to getting kids off the streets where they are at high risk of abuse . May all our children always stay safe and taken care of ."Faysal Qureshi wrote.
President Dr. Arif Alvi, 71 also tweeted about the resolve to make Pakistan an economically stronger and successful country.
Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi for Pakistan Day.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021
"On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent." pic.twitter.com/fFRUAHnTdr
