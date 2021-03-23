Stars celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal and zest
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Stars celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal and zest
LAHORE – Pakistan Day celebrations have always been an extravagant affair for many decades. From prideworthy parades to breathtaking air exhibits, the historic day still hasn’t lost its charm and charisma.

Serving as an essential reminder, this is the day when the leaders of the freedom movement in the subcontinent presented the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims in Lahore back in 1940. 

This year too, celebrities from all over Pakistan are sharing messages of peace and love for Pakistan, praying for its peace and prosperity.

Mahira Khan is celebrating with some baked goodies.

"On this 23rd of March I pledge to try my level best in coming days to getting kids off the streets where they are at high risk of abuse . May all our children always stay safe and taken care of ."Faysal Qureshi wrote.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, 71 also tweeted about the resolve to make Pakistan an economically stronger and successful country.

Pakistan Day: President, PM vow to make country ... 09:52 AM | 23 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with traditional zeal and zest, President Dr. Arif Alvi and ...

Shahzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh showcase their spectacular dance moves
07:03 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

