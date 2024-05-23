Pakistan blocks over 9,000 SIMs of non-filers

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has blocked over 9,000 SIMs belonging to non-filers.

An FBR spokesperson stated that the board met with cellular companies to inform them of the decision to block these SIMs.

However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has distanced itself from this action.

Two telecom companies have blocked around 3,500 SIMs of non-filers. SIMs of citizens who file their returns will be restored immediately.

The FBR spokesperson mentioned that one telecom company obtained an injunction from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC, currently hearing a case related to the SIM blocking orders, clarified that the government’s decision to block non-filers’ SIMs remains in effect, as the court’s injunction was not intended to halt the blocking process.

The court issued a stay order against actions on the telecom companies in a petition challenging the government’s decision. The federal government has filed a separate petition to lift the stay order on proceedings against the mobile network companies.

The court promised to expedite the proceedings and adjourned the case until June.

Initially, it was decided to block 500,000 SIMs of individuals not appearing on the active taxpayer list but required to file the Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2023.