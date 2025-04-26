Seema Haider ordered to leave India amid ongoing investigation

Seema Haider, who traveled from Pakistan to India to marry her partner and live with her children, has been ordered to leave the country within three days. This decision follows India’s recent crackdown on foreign nationals, particularly after the Pahalgam incident, which intensified actions against Pakistani citizens in India.

According to India Today, the Indian government has issued an order requiring all Pakistani nationals to leave by the end of April in response to the Pahalgam attack. Seema, currently residing in Greater Noida, moved to India with her children after leaving her husband in Pakistan to marry Indian citizen Sachin Meena. She recently gave birth to a daughter, named Indian Meena.

Despite the expulsion order, Seema’s lawyer, A.P. Singh, remains hopeful. He argues that the government’s directive shouldn’t apply to her since she is no longer a Pakistani citizen. Singh emphasizes that her marriage to Sachin Meena links her citizenship to India, making the government’s order irrelevant to her case.

Singh clarified that the government’s order only affects those still holding Pakistani citizenship. He also pointed out that Seema’s case is unique, as it is currently under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Additionally, Singh has filed a petition on her behalf with the President of India.

Seema first gained national attention in 2023 when she left Karachi with her four children and crossed into India via Nepal to join Sachin, whom she met online in 2019. After converting to Hinduism and marrying Sachin, Seema started a new life in Greater Noida. However, her stay is now at risk due to the Indian government’s tough stance on Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, most of them Indian tourists.

Although Seema remains on bail, she has complied with all conditions set by the Gevaar Court, including the requirement to not live with her in-laws in Rabupura, Greater Noida.